By Favour Goodness

Sen. Andy Uba, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, has revealed that he has enough evidence to prove that the exercise was manipulated in favour of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Uba made this known through the Deputy Director of his campaign organization, Ikechukwu Onyia, in Awka, on Saturday.

Onyia said Uba would not withdraw his petition from the election tribunal because the election was characterised by electoral malpractices, adding that his votes at some places like Abatete and Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state were not recorded.

He submitted that the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the election was wrong and should be reversed.

He added that Uba’s determination to diligently pursue his petition is propelled by his genuine desire to use the instrumentality of government to set new development agenda for the state.

“It is pertinent to emphasize for the umpteenth time that Senator Uba’s determination to diligently pursue his petition is propelled by his genuine desire to use the instrumentality of government to set new development agenda for the state and prove that Anambra can be better than what it currently is under APGA’s 16 years watch,” he said.