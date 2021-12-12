Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu is praying to God for justice to go their way as Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia, the state capital, has concluded hearing in the Fundamental Rights suit he filed on behalf of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

At the conclusion of oral arguments on the suit, the presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya, informed parties that they will receive a hearing notice bearing the date the court will render its judgment.

Describing the legal process as a “tough journey”, Ejimakor in a post on his twitter page on Saturday prayed to “Elohim” to “tilt the scale of justice against extraordinary rendition.”

His tweet reads:

The tough journey of MNK versus Federal Republic of Nigeria and 7 others which I started on 27th August, 2021 before the High Court of Abia State has ended on 10th December. Judgment is awaited.

May Elohim tilt the scale of justice against extraordinary rendition.

Ejimakor had, on August 27, 2021, filed the case, demanding that the Federal Government return Kanu to Kenya where he was “abducted” and also demanded N5 billion from the government over alleged gross violation of Kanu’s fundamental rights