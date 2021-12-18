Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has said the court ensured that it was not used to truncate the governorship election that was held in Anambra state recently.

Justice Tsoho, who spoke at the 37th Annual Judges Conference, said he was happy that no action emanated from the court to interfere with the gubernatorial election of November 6.

He said: “I will continue to appreciate your Lordships for your hard work and dedication to duty throughout the legal year.

“I am indeed happy that no action emanated from this court to truncate or interfere with the Anambra state governorship election, which situation was charged and seemed like dry gun powder waiting to be ignited.

“Any action taken by the court in one way or the other, would have caused a spontaneous reaction by the players in the field, anxiously looking for an excuse and who to blame.

“The Anambra elections as well as the Ondo and Edo elections have come and gone and there was no complaint against this court.

“It is also a thing of joy and pride that no judge of the Federal High Court featured in the recent saga of wrong issuance of exparte orders. Let us continue to maintain this image.

“I encourage your Lordships to always be wary of actions and that will put your good selves and the Court in a bad light.

“Judges are human beings but must see themselves as occupying positions that are more sensitive than others.

“Hence, like Ceasar’s wife, they must be above suspicions. Indeed, words and actions that would easily seem provocative to the ‘ordinary man’ should be completely avoided”.

Meanwhile, Justice Tsoho disclosed that plans are underway to appoint 21 new Judges for the court.

“It is expected that when all of them come on board, the total workload of judges will reduce”, the CJ added.