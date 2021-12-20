Advertisement

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also called the Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, of lying against the service.

The Islamic cleric had allegedly said the DSS diverted the money meant for him and his wife while in custody.

In a recent interview, El-Zakzaky alleged that the DSS diverted a N4 million monthly allowance meant for him and his wife while they were detained by the service.

He also alleged that they personally took care of their own feeding and utilities during the period.

But DSS spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya said El-Zakzaky lied to malign the security agency.

In a WhatsApp message, Afunanya said: “This is a complete falsehood spread by someone desirous of maligning a noble organisation like the DSS. The service is completely guided by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) which governs its suspect handling rules…”

“El-Zakzaky is talking tongue in cheek. It is unfortunate someone like him chose to lie. Possible he lost complete memory about the facts and the truth. The DSS doesn’t maltreat suspects. While in India years back, he chose or preferred to be returned to the DSS custody. Why? Because, according to him, he had better treatment. So, we will ignore him.

“Those who have issues before the court should face their cases and stop blaming the DSS. We respect the laws and will always be governed by the principles of rule of law.

“The DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is a democrat who respects rules of engagement and democracy.”