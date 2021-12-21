Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said senator Andy Uba, the disqualified candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Anambra November poll is dying politically, describing his efforts to remain relevant as punching the wind.

The National Co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors,Chinedu Obigwe, stated this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday.

Obigwe statement was in reaction to Uba’s accusation on APGA over his disqualification by an Abuja High Court on Monday from the November poll.

The APGA chief said” The much awaited judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja that stated emphatically that APC did not field a candidate for the November 6th governorship election is not a surprise to many .The reason is because the court spoke a well known truth.

Obigwe’s statement read in part:

It is a well known fact in Anambra that APC did not conduct primary for the purpose of choosing their party candidate.

What the Andy Uba did was to conspire with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State to declare himself winner of a primary election that was not conducted.

I salute the dogged fighting spirit of Chief George Moghalu because he did the right thing by going to court to teach the Andy Uba a bitter political lesson.

Andy Uba’s claim that APGA has a hand in the Federal High Court judgement that disqualified him as APC candidate for that November 6th election is tantamount to punching the wind.

He should go and collect his clothes where he had his bath because nothing concerns APGA with APC internal problem.

The issue of who is APC candidate for the November 6th election is APC problem and it has nothing to do with APGA.

So for t Andy Uba to attempt to link APGA with the recent Federal High Court judgement is a joke taken too far.

As a matter of fact, George Moghalu went to court with verifiable and reliable evidence and the Federal High Court Abuja based their judgement on the evidence presented to them.

INEC and DSS report that was presented to the court as evidence made it known that APC did not conduct any primary election in Anambra.

I will say that Andy Uba was obviously sleeping when George Moghalu got that DSS and INEC report as evidence to use against him in court.

The truth is that Andy Uba is still living in the past.

During Obasanjo regime, nothing is impossible for Andy Uba but his biggest problem is not factoring into consideration the fact that President Buhari is not Obasanjo.

President Buhari is not an “everything goes human being” because he has principles and a name to protect.

George Moghalu has honestly inflicted an unforgettable political injury on Andy Uba and that serves him right.

As at today, Andy Uba has lost the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the November 6th governorship election at the election petition tribunal because the court judgement stated clearly that APC did not field candidate for the election.

Andy Uba’s threat of appealing the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja is medicine after death.

It will not yield any fruitful result for him. He can drag the case up to Supreme Court level but the truth still remains that Nigeria of today is not the same with the Nigeria of Obasanjo era.

The demonic Andy Uba problem can be described as a self inflicted problem and in that regards, he should carry his cross alone.

Congratulations to George Moghalu for a well deserved victory.