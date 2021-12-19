Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has advised his daughter, Zahra, and her husband, Sherrif Mala, to live peacefully with one another.

Governor Bala gave the advised at a reception and cultural celebration of the newly wedded couple held at Bauchi Hajj Camp, He said that marriage is not just a tradition but an act of worship.

He thanked families, friends and well-wishers for honoring the invitation and special prayers offered for a blissful marriage.

Governor Bala said understanding, loyalty and honesty are key to a successful union hence the need for the couple to live an exemplary life.

He congratulated the couple and thanked participants and called on Muslims to always pray for couples and Nigeria during such occasions.

Other speakers during the event were the Speaker and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Honorable Commissioners, traditional rulers, Islamic scholars among others, advised the couple to be patient and prayerful.

Last July Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, married off his daughter, Hajiya Fatima Bala Mohammed to Bukar Mala Sharif.

Former governor of Gombe State, Dr lbrahim Hassan Dankwambo served as representative of the groom while the District Head of Duguri, Ibrahim YM Baba for the bride.

Members of the groom’s delegation included former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu

Sheriff, Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Garba Danbatta, among others.

The wedding Fatiha had in attendance Engineer Salmanu Mohammed, Alhaji Adamu Duguri, Government officials and other well wishers.

Speaking shortly before the wedding, last July Senator Ali Modu Sheriff said they came to Bauchi to seek for Fatima’s hand in marriage which family of the bride accepted the request and Fatiha took effect immediately.