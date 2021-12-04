Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, a First Republic lawmaker, has visited the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Amaechi visited Kanu in company of the co-Chairman of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

The former Minister of Aviation’s visit to the pro-Biafra agitator was disclosed by Kanu’s brother, Kanunta Kanu via his Twitter handle.

According to Kanunta, the visitors “had a meaningful interaction” with Kanu.

“Chief Mbazuruike Amechi and His Grace, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, visited their son #MaziNnamdiKanu the leader of IPOB at #DSS Headquarters in Abuja today, where they had a meaningful interaction,” Kanunta Kanu wrote.

Amaechi had recently led some Igbo elders to the Presidential Villa, where they met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on behalf of the elders, Amaechi had urged the president to release Kanu to him.

Responding, Buhari had promised to consider their request.

Kanu has been locked up since June when he was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria to continue his trial.