By Favour Goodness

A discreet operation has been undertaken by a joint security force to flush out armed criminals in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state and neighboring towns in Imo state.

The operation which took place in the evening yesterday, saw the suspected criminals fail to the superior firepower of the security forces.

Some of the discoveries by the security operatives are simply shocking. Police and army uniforms were discovered at the premises, while tens of fresh and roasted human heads littered the surroundings and the rooms in the building. Some human bodies were hung and being roasted. Also, undisclosed catches of arms and ammunition were recovered.

The hoodlums were overpowered and arrested, while kidnapped Igwe Acho Ndukwe of Ihube community in Imo state in their custody was safely rescued by the police.

Pictures and videos from the operation are extremely gory, which only shows the depth of the tragic activities of this gang.

Recently, many traditional rulers in Imo have been kidnapped and some assassinated.

There have been reports before now, of how some persons who claim to be freedom fighters have mounted road blocks around Uli and Lilu, communities in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state and are collecting tolls from road users and perhaps, killing people at will.

Some villages, in Nnewi South and Ihiala local governments in Anambra, especially those sharing border with Imo state and parts of Imo state, particularly Orsu local government, have gained reputation as the hotbed of gangs of criminals parading as freedom fighters.

About a month ago, Facebook user, Chuks narrated on his Facebook page how he ran into armed gang on his way to his friend’s place in Ihiala.

According to his narration, he was lucky to have escaped with his life after they interrogated him and one of them insisted that he be allowed to go, while some of them suspected that he works for the government and should be held.

He was later ordered to go. Months before then, Dr. Charles, a medical doctor in Nnewi was dispossessed of his motorbike by men in a tinted vehicle who accused him of being an informant to the Nigerian government against ESN and IPOB, this happened around Osumoghu in Nnewi South Local government area.

The joint security operation has now moved to parts of Nnewi South to ensure that criminals who carry out their nefarious activities under any guise are flushed out.

Law-abiding citizens are advised to exercise caution and discernment while going about their legitimate businesses.