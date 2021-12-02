Advertisement

Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has said that he will teach other political parties in the state bad lessons come 2023.

Fintiri stated this during his endorsement by the Adamawa State Councillors Forum held in the banquet hall of the Government House, Yola on Wednesday.

“They have failed in the last four years that they had the opportunity to govern the state, and we will not allow them to deceive our people, we will continue to work hard, deliver the dividend of democracy.”

“On that basis, I believe, we will teach them bad lessons that they will lose all the elections from the presidential to the last position in the community, that is the councillorship,” he said.