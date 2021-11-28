Advertisement

…says defection to PDP inconsequential

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has said the defection of a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Anayo Ede to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is of no consequence, describing him as “consummate underachiever and specialist in failure”.

It said he was in the party to grab its structure to trade with his paymasters in PDP, noting that his lack of accolades showed that his presence in APC had constituted a “cancer that had inhibited its development in the Council and the state at large.”

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the party in the LGA, Hon. Uche Egbonwonu.

The ex-lawmaker was quoted to have said while defecting to the PDP that “for me, this is the time to move. After winning elections three times to go to the House of Representatives, I do not need anybody to tell me that my people love me.

“Therefore, everything I do in politics, must be in the interest of the people. My movement to PDP is informed by the desire to seek a credible platform where I can help to actualize the aspirations of my people. PDP is the only Party in which I can assist my people.

“The APC has become a political embarrassment. I cannot continue with them. My Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu) has done so much for our people in all sectors. I am morally bound to assist him to finish well.

“I cannot advance the cause of my people by staying outside a platform they so much cherish and support. For me, going back to PDP is like going back home.”

But reacting, chairman of his former party, Egbonwonu claimed that Ede was imposed on the good people of Nkanu East/Nkanu West federal consistency in the past as a House of Representatives’ member but achieved nothing for his immediate village, not to mention his Federal constituency.

The statement partly read, “The said Anayo Ede, was imposed on the good people of Nkanu East/Nkanu West federal consistency in the past as a house of representatives’ member but achieved absolutely nothing for his immediate village, not to mention his federal constituency.

“As a matter of fact, the federal position was conceded to him as a favor to his late father. He has achieved nothing for himself and the local government from then till date, wasting a golden opportunity to bring development to Nkanu East.

“Nkanu East APC thanks PDP for taking off our hands a most unstable, cantankerous and unscrupulous character who has, over the last couple of years, pretended to be an APC member, but was actually in our great party to attempt to grab the structure, and trade with it for his pay masters”.

According to the Nkanu East APC Chairman, “Indeed, there is jubilation among our party members in Nkanu East as the resounding cry is Good riddance to bad rubbish”.

He added, “The Anayo Ede’s claim that his people love him will be resoundingly exposed at the coming elections where we are confident that the good people of Onicha-Ugbo and indeed Nkanu East will reject him and all he stands with vehemently, as he has achieved nothing for them in his previous outings.”

Also reacting, the APC Zonal Woman Leader, Mrs. Anna Okenwa-Ndukwe from Oruku, Nkanu East said the state cannot tolerate one party any longer in the state.

“We want to sound a note of warning to Anayo Ede and those he represents that Enugu state is tired of a one-party monopoly and are ready to vote credible individuals regardless of party.

“Unproductive characters like Anayo Ede will no longer be allowed to waste our space in any public capacity or office.”

“A consummate underachiever and specialist in failure, his lack of accolades show that his presence in the party had constituted a cancer that had inhibited the development of our party in the local government and the state at large.

“An accomplished liar, Anayo Ede’s latest laughable claim of leaving our great party with a thousand supporters is ridiculous. He came into APC alone and he is leaving alone.

“His purported leaving of the party will not save him from the investigations into his role in the fiasco of the sharing of 6,000 Special Public Works (SPW) jobs where he was given the responsibility to distribute said jobs in the Enugu East senatorial zone.

“He must answer to the good people of Enugu East senatorial zone for the mismanagement of this exercise. Another visible failure to add to his trophy cabinet of shame”.