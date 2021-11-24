Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

With less than four months to the end of the second term tenure of Chief Willie Obiano, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has placed the Anambra governor on its watchlist.

Obiano is expected to handover to former governor of Central Bank, Prof. Chukwuma on March 17, 2022.

According to a letter dated Nov. 15 and addressed to the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the anti-graft agency asked to be informed whenever Obiano is seen attempting to travel out of the country.

It is not clear why the EFCC placed Obiano on its watchlist.

However, according to sources, the Anambra governor is being investigated by the commission.

More to follow …..