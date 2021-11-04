Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commiserated with the Director of News of TVC, Mrs. Stella Din on the death of his father, Captain Joseph Din (rtd).

Captain Din who retired from the Nigeria Army Ordinance Corps, Yaba, Lagos as a Commander died weekend at the age of 84.

A statement by Governor Uzodimma’s Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, described late Capt. Din as a detribalized Nigerian and a democrat whose services were highly cherished.

Advertisement

The governor said Nigeria, Plateau State where late Capt. Din hails from, the Nigerian Army and indeed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) family where he played leadership role as Chairman of APC Elder’s Advisory Council in Plateau State will miss him sorely.

Governor Uzodimma said his thought and that of the government and good people of Imo State are with the Din’s family at this critical time, particularly the widow and urged them to lean on God for courage to bear the huge loss.

“That Capt. Din contributed immensely for the unity of this country, the development of his State, Plateau, the advancement of the ideals of the Nigerian Army and the upbringing of worthy and responsible children, is an indication that his legacy speaks volume,” the Governor said.

He also prayed God to grant the deceased’s soul peaceful repose and the family, friends, associates, the fortitude to bear the loss.