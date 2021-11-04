Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra State government has reassured residents that all is well following the arrival of buses from different parts of Anambra State in the last few days.

A government statement said millions of Anambra people have been expressing anxiety about the mission of the buses and the thousands of their passengers.

“A lot of our people suspect the mission of these people, given the governorship election of Saturday, November 6.

A statement from the state Ministry of Information & Public assured that there is no need for them to panic over the arrival of these buses and their passengers.

“These are buses bringing security agents from different parts of the country to ensure that the gubernatorial election is peaceful, free and fair.

“The security forces are in Anambra to protect our people to enable them to vote without intimidation and fear and to enable them to go about their legitimate business.

“Our people are, therefore, enjoined to cooperate with the security agents. Much as some candidates are desperate to unleash violence and consequently rig the election, as they have done in the recent past in our dear state, we would like to assure our people that election rigging is very difficult this time.

“The new technology employed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognizes the face and fingerprint of every legitimate voter.

“In view of the above, ndi Anambra should, please, come out in their numbers and vote for the best candidate on Saturday in a peaceful environment.”