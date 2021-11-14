Advertisement

No fewer than Sixty (60) trade unions and groups in Oyo State have pledged their support for Governor Seyi Makinde led-administration, saying that he had in the last two years shown purposeful leadership.

They pledged their support for the Governor during a meeting held at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ibadan yesterday.

The coalition, represented by leaders of different trade groups in the State highlighted several developmental projects embarked upon by the State Governor, adding that the Governor has not reneged in his promises to residents of the State.

The groups, under the aegis, Progressive Artisans Association led by Alh. Salaudeen Kamorudeen said all leaders of Associations present had unanimously agreed to work for the present administration’s success.

They vowed to work with their members in propagating the developmental projects of Governor Seyi Makinde led administration and to key into the concept of canvassing for Governor Makinde’s success.

He promised that each leader will support and key into the ‘political evangelism’ campaign of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, as canvassers in their respective associations.

Speaking further, Alh. Kamorudeen said the unions are not unmindful of the various road construction and rehabilitations going on in the State.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde on the construction of major highways in the State, adding that these, among other policies have boosted the State’s internally generated revenue.

He asserted that their support for the Governor’s continuity was borne out of their impression on the various developmental projects carried out by the Makinde-led administration.

He further commended the Governor for providing the State with healthcare facilities, adding the Governor’s Agribusiness drive in the State has been commendable.

Speaking with the groups, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun thanked them for their support towards the present administration in Oyo State, saying that the rapid transformation in Oyo State is unprecedented.

Olatunbosun reiterated the successes in the Agricultural, Educational and Health sectors of the state, describing Makinde’s administration as a populist themed Government.

Olatunbosun disclosed that his office has embarked on “Political-evangelism”, where he will further reach out to different groups and Artisans in support of Governor Makinde’s second term.

He allayed fears of residents in Oyo State on the purported abandonment of some roads; hinting that the government will re-embark on massive road development after the rain.

The groups include the Nigeria Union of Tailors, Association of Professional Wedding and Engagement Coordinators of Nigeria; Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN; Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Motorcyclists Association, Sawmill and Timbers Association.

Others are Association of Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN); Beautician and Hairdressers Association of Nigeria, Technicians Association; National Painters Association of Nigeria; All Agricultural Product Association of Nigeria; Panel Beaters Association, Oyo State chapter; Market Women among others.