As BUK’s Education Faculty Plans To Celebrate Gov For Achievements

As a show of appreciation and encouragement to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, over his unrelenting efforts in the education sector, which also culminated into over 26 percent budgetary allocation for 2022 fiscal year by his administration, Bayero University Kano’s (BUK), Faculty of Education, plans to celebrate the governor next year.

This was disclosed by Professor Abdurrashid Garba, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic of BUK, who was the chairman of the occasion of 2nd Annual Conference of Faculty of Education, which was held at university’s Convocation Arena, Monday.

“Your Excellency, we are really appreciating your achievements in the area of education. You are doing wonderfully well. This Faculty will be celebrating its 50 years Silver Jubilee next year. And we will also celebrate you for the feats you achieved in this all-important sector, ” he emphasized.

The keynote speaker at the occasion, Prof. Mansur Usman Malunfashi, from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, after commending the governor for unrelenting support for education sector, he appreciated the budgetary allocation percentage of over 26 percent, in the 2022 fiscal year document.

Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, who was the Chairman Local Organising Committee for the conference, hailed the governor for being “…an Icon of technical and vocational education.”

Adding that, “Your Excellency, I can beat my chest and challenge any state in the federation that, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, is the one institution with the largest number of technical and vocational education students.”

In his remarks, governor Ganduje reminded that, his administration has no choice, but to support education from all its ramifications. Emphasising that, “Education is a vehicle for development, is a nucleus of development. And therefore no amount of commitment could be much for it.”

He further admonished that, it is always the responsibility of all, to put heads together for the development of education in the country.

Reminding that, all hands must be on deck to support the education of those children who, because of crises across the country, were pushed to become internally displaced persons.

That, “Such children are touched seriously, when it comes to their understanding of education. It is instructive for us to know that, emotional instability disturbs the issue of learning, the issue of retention and the issue of reminding self what was taught earlier.”