By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), has called on his supporters to maintain self-restraint and prayers.

“We wish to again appeal for your understanding, prayers and cooperation as we progress, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to Kanu quoted his client as saying in a meeting with him on Thursday.

A statement signed by Ejiofor said, “The case at hand is not as straightforward as you may have thought, it involves dynamic strategic approach to appreciate every goal/aim at each given stage.

“We perfectly understand how frustrating the situation may appear, but be assured that Kanu’s freedom is near at hand.

“Hence, we wish to once again appeal for your understanding, prayers and cooperation as we progress through this turbulent path, it is not an easy path to navigate but we did it in 2015/2017, this time will not be an exception.”

According to him, for Kanu to be kidnapped and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigerian court to face trial on the strength of the frivolous 7-Count Amended Charge, and with the Government of Nigeria spending huge fortunes for this purpose, “goes to show that our client has not committed any offence known to any Nigerian Law to warrant his abduction in the first place, talkless of bringing him back to Nigeria for a hoax trial.

“Kanu was particularly elated with the peaceful conduct of his followers who were in court at the last adjourned date, and more deeply pleased that no one was arrested despite the confusion thrown up by sponsored enemies of civilization. You all saw things for yourselves.

“During our penultimate visit, Kanu raised some number of serious corncerns which after making it public today, was also further directed to the attention of the representative of the detaining authority today.

“We had extensive discussion on those concerns and we are following up to ensure that they are resolved with immediate effect. Should they continue in their grandstanding, we shall not hesitate to also inform the world accordingly.

“We once again, appeal for your eyes to remain on the ball as steadily as possible. Enemies are speedily sponsoring confusion here and there, but do not be caught in the web.

“Victory is right there staring in our very faces, only if we can understand what it means to persevere and remain focused. More confusion is on the way, but you all must remain vigilant at all times.

“Kanu is firm and remains strong in his convictions, he is unshaken. However, he noted very strongly that his followers/supporters are passing through a test of loyalty at this point in time.

“He urged you all to maintain self-restraint, and use your discerning eyes to sift chaff from the real wheat. A word is enough for the wise,”.