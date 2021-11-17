Advertisement

The abducted vice principal of the Government Junior Secondary School (GJSS) Yebu, in Kwali area council, Nuhu Mohammed, has regained freedom from his abductors after payment of N2 million ransom.

City News had reported that the vice principal was abducted by kidnappers, who invaded teachers’ staff quarters at Yebu community a month ago and whisked him away at gunpoint.

A family member of the victim, who preffred anonymity, confirmed the released of the vice principal to our reporter.

He said the vice principal was released last Wednesday, evening at about 6:44 pm at a forest bordering Toto local government area of Nasarawa and Kogi state.

“It was N2 million they later collected but they asked the family to buy bag of rice, drinks, cigarettes, recharge cards and drugs, which cost almost N200, 000,” he said.

He said the Vice Principal was still on a medical checkup at an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, did not pick calls or reply text message sent to her to confirm the release of the vice principal.