The Imo State Government has expressed shock and dismay over the ugly incident that took place on Monday at Awommamma in Oru East Local Government that led to the death of a soldier and destruction of property.

The Government not only described the incident as regrettable and avoidable, but condemned in its entirety the murder of a soldier by the so-called unknown gunmen.

Consequently, Governor Hope Uzodinma has ordered an immediate investigation into the ugly incident with a view to unravelling the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of life and property.

“Certainly, this soldier who was on a legitimate duty to ensure free flow of traffic and to protect lives and property on this fafeful Monday of November 22nd, did not deserve to die such a gruesome death,” Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, Emelumba added: “On the other hand, Government deprecates reports of wanton destruction of property visited on the community by aggrieved soldiers.

“The indiscriminate burning of residential and businesses premises of innocent citizens was not an appropriate response since two wrongs will never make a right. Government has good reasons to believe that there is more to the sad event than meets the eyes.

“Government therefore advises both parties to exercise utmost restraint and maintain the peace while the investigation lasts.

“Government appreciates the enormous sacrifice by security agencies with the attendant risks, to keep lmo safe for all law abiding citizens. Equally, government restates its charge to security agencies in the state to always abide by the rules of engagement as spelt out by their services while carrying out their legitimate assignments.

“On the other hand, communities are advised to always cooperate with security agencies to track down and arrest criminals in their midst.

“Finally, Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the dead soldier while deeply sympathising with the victims of the crisis. Government will take immediate measures to ameliorate their losses while at same time ensuring that such an ugly incident does not recur.”