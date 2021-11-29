Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Four people died ,Six Injured In two separate accidents that occurred in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State within 24 hours.

Two persons lost their lives and six injured in Durum, a community along Bauchi-Kano Federal Highway in Bauchi State.

Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Bauchi, FRSC said that the accident occurred on Sunday involving eight passengers on board a bus with the registration number GSH 42 AA driven by one Ibrahim.

Abdullahi said that the corpses of the deceased were taken to the Abubakar Tafawabalewa University Teaching Hospital, ATBUTH

He said that the injured include three male adults, two female adults and one male child adding that they were hospitalised at ATBUTH for medical care.

Abdullahi called on motorists to always observe safety measures and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy to avert road fatalities.

Similarly an accident have occurred at Mararaban Liman Katagum along Bauchi Tafawa Balewa road when a truck loade with rice rammed into roadby shops killed a mother and daughter.

Yusuf Abdullahi Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps Bauchi State, and olice Public Relations Mohammed Ahmed Wakil confirmed the accident.

The trucks exploded and a woman and daughter died In the accident because they perished and five shops and four parked cars were burnt into ashes.

“After the fire was put off, two female lifeless bodies were found under the wreckage.

The accident occurred after the driver of the truck with registration number NSR-08-YN lost control following brake failure

“Many locals at Mararaban Liman Katagum said that the driver and one person inside the truck were shouting through the window, “no brake! no brake, but unfortunately the crowd of people transacting business in the Market, were unable to move until the truck hit two cars parked by the roadside and exploded with fire. The nearby shops gutted with fire immediately only Allah save the situation because there are a lot of people in the market”