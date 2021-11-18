Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Ikechukwu Ezechukwu, an illustrious son of Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra state, has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Sọludo, the governor-elect in the just concluded Anambra guber poll.

A statement signed by Ezechukwu (Ogbuefi Nanka SAN) on Thursday, said the state required a leadership that will further develop its potentials and harvest them in readiness for the future world economy.

“Anambra people are well known for their resourcefulness, hardworking and resilience. They are robust, competitive and very enlightened. Anambra is also known for its outstanding records in terms of human capital and industry.

“Considering its unique position in the South East and Nigeria in general, everyone agrees that the state requires a leadership that will further develop its potentials and harvest them in readiness for the future world economy which now looks towards clean energy as opposed to oil.

“Considering the above, it is indeed very heartwarming that Anambra has now produced a governor whose antecedent and cognitive experience quality him to take up this heavy and enviable mantle.

“I join millions of Anambrarians in declaring that Sọludo fits the bill.

“I, therefore, congratulate all Anambrarians who defied the odds to vote on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. I congratulate all true d who believed and insisted on a free and fair election in Anambra state.

“I commend all those who contested the election with Proof. Sọludo and urge them all to close ranks and cooperate with the governor-elect in the interest of the state.

“I wish the governor-elect well and pray that he succeeds in the new assignment,” Ezechukwu said.