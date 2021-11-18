Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has today presented before the Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA) the 2022 budget.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Continuous Commitment ” the governor appreciated principal officers of the House for their contributions and continued support to his administration.

He said the 2020 budget of N195,355,607,143:00 with recurrent expenditure of N84,375,180,518:00 and capital expenditure N110,620,426,625:00, representing 57% is prepared based on the Medium-Term-Expanditure Framework (MTEF) in compliance with Bauchi State Fiscal Responsibility Law (2009)and has been predicted on the national assumptions of oil production of 1.8 million barrels per day; benchmark oil price of 57 US dollars per barrel.

According to Governor Bala Mohammed has administration is determined to to ensuring purity of Bauchi State payroll to free resources for other important activities in the overall public interest.

He said that budget includes massive infrastructural developments to be embarked with projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens of the state from the crutches of poverty, economic losses and deprivations exacerbated by Covid-19 pendamic.

Governor Mohammed added that the budget will also reverse the pervasive narrative of poverty and underdevelopment, saying that it will improve agriculture and food supply as well as supporting programmes that will increase the employment of young graduates.

Responding, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honorable Abubakar Y. Sulaiman said the House will work closely with ministries, departments and agencies in the state to ensure timely passage of the budget.