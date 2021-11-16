Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the return of normalcy to Mondays in Anambra state, which led to the opening of major markets.

The party also commended the body of traditional and community leaders as well as eminent persons who led the dialogue that achieved this progress.

In a statement on Tuesday by the embattled State Publicity Secretary of the party, Okelo Madukaife who was suspended by State Chairman, Basil Ejidike for congratulating the governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo recently, also hailed the role played by political parties in the state, their candidates and the clergy.

The statement reads:

