By Favour Goodness

Barely five days to the gubernatorial election in Anambra state, 45 communities of Anambra South senatorial zone, under the aegies of Old Aguata Union (OAU) Bridge head market Onitsha unit, have engaged the service of prayer warriors and spiritualists to ensure clinching of the guber seat.

Making this disclosure to newsmen in Onitsha, their Chairman,

Comrade Peter Okala, Organising chairman said, “we want to ensure that we clinch the governorship ticket and that is why we have intensified our campaign through prayers.

“We have also presented a ram to each of the five governorship candidates from the zone as blessing for forward ever and backward never”.

“We will not allow outsiders to clinch the seat meant for us. Apart from that it is our turn to produce the next governor, we have all it takes more than the other two zones, Anambra Central and North”,

Okala alongside patron of the unit, Chief Cyprian Umeh and secretary, Michael Okafor, urged the electorate to vote for candidates from the zone for rapid infrastructural development of the state.

“There is no going back, we have put resources, employed both pray warriors, spiritualists and our ancestors to take us to government house on Nov 6,” he said.

Okala reminded those from the zone that politics will not separate them as brothers, stressing that a vote for the Southern zone is a vote for a change for the betterment of the state.

“We are instrument of development in the state and nobody will stop us from what God has given us

“We are being beckoned upon to come and take up the seat to better the lives of the people of the state and we will do that by ensuring that the ticket gets to us,” he said.

Okala hinted further that the union has before now been creating awareness on why the southern candidates should be voted for adding that the victory from South is automatic development of the state.