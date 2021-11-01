Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Imeobi Igbo Forum, said it had perfected arrangement for the electorate to vote en mass for Sen. Andy Uba, the All Progressives Party (APC) flag bearer in the Anambra state guber election on Nov 6.

The forum while expressing its satisfaction with the INEC arrangement, also called for the immediate release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and deproscription of the group.

Advertisement

Chief Mike Ikegulu, National Chairman of the group said in Onitsha, Anambra state on Monday that having studied the manifestos of the various political parties and the personalities running for the gubernatorial election in the state, it was convinced that Sen. Andy Uba was most qualified.

According to him, “of all those contending to take over from Gov. Willie Obiano, Uba is most experienced politician”.

“Having been in the presidency for eight years with the attendant national and international connections, he used the position to influence the placement of Igbo sons and daughters like, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, late Prof. Dora Akuyili, Oby Ezekwesili, Maurice Iwu, among others in enviable positions”

“Uba was a governor for 17 days and if not for any other reason he has an idea of how government is run first hand. He was a senator for eight years chairing strategic committees of the Senate, garnering all the necessary legislative accomplishments and experiences with the attendant national connections”

“Anambra state no longer needs anybody who is being led into the government house by god-fathers. Sen. Uba is one man among the major contenders who has decided to come without prodding to reposition the state”

Ikegulu described Uba as a good manager and silent achiever with political sagacity, adding that he is capable of bringing capable hands to pull Anambra state from dept it has sunk in security and infrastructure especially roads.

The forum Chairman however expressed fear that the election may not be smoothly conducted as a result of high insecurity in the land and attributed it to the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

Demanding for his immediate release and deproscription of IPOB, Ikegulu urged Igbo political leaders to expedite action towards this by summoning and mobilizing to dialogue with Kanu.