Yesterday was black Friday in the communities of Okigwe South senatorial district as unknown gunmen struck the communities of Ishi Nweke in Ifite Uboma LGA, Umuloghwo in Obowo LGA and Oriagu in Ehime Mbano LGA.

The bloody attack began in the night of November 5, 2021 after the three communities were warned by masked strangers who had rode-in in motorbikes at 7pm informing members of the communities who were seen opening up their shops and businesses that the sit a home remains in effect. According to an indigene of the community, the warnings were not aggressive or violent. “They came and told us to close shops and rode away. We did not take them seriously.”

Hours later after the warnings, the unknown gunmen struck Ishi Nweke – a community along Oriagu-Umuahia expressway. They burnt eight [8] motorbikes belonging to Okada operators. From Ishi Nweke, they moved on to Umuloghwo where they killed three [3] – including a photographer by name, Martina [see photograph below].

At Oriagu, they killed three [3] – Ali the suya seller [the leader of the Arewa community in Oriagu], his brother, and a native of Oriagu called Temple [the son of a palmwine tapper]. A young lady by the name, Nkeiru sustained bullet wound. Fifteen [15] motorbikes belonging to Okada operators were burnt.

Interestingly, the closest police command is the Okigwe south area command less than 50meters from Oriagu market, the site of the attack. The “police did not show”. Months ago, the same police command post was burnt by unknown gunmen.

As at midnight, the corpses were left littering the ground unmoved, untouched. “People took pictures and ran away.”

The federl lawmaker representing the area, Hon. Chike Okafor [APC] was reached out to but he did not respond. Also, the Chief Press Secretary [CPS] to the Governor of Imo State, Oguwike Nwachukwu was reached, he did not respond.

