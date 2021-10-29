Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that “contrary to speculations and blackmail”, it has never made any official statement or called for the boycott of the Nov 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

It insisted that it is wrong for people to speculate or peddle falsehood against IPOB when there is no basis for such.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said in a statement: “For the sake of clarity, what we said was that the entire Biafra land would be locked down from Nov 5 to Nov10, if by Nov 4 the federal government fails to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“Our position has nothing to do with Anambra election. All we need is the release of our Leader who committed no crime to be held perpetually in custody. We have gathered through intelligence the plot by Nigeria Government to keep our leader in detention perpetually through frivolous court adjournments.

“Politicians must leave IPOB out of their predicaments. They should stop dragging IPOB into their election. We knew their evil plans when they were killing their fellow politicians and blaming it on IPOB. They should leave us alone.

“Using social media to link IPOB to Anambra election shows most of them are not informed about plots by Nigeria Government and her security operatives to hijack this election and give it to whom they feel to perfect establishment of Ruga in Anambra State. But that won’t work for them because IPOB is ahead of their game plan.”

The statement urged media houses to be objective in their reportage and cross check their facts, noting that IPOB has never at any time called for boycott of the forthcoming Anambra election.

“Media houses should stop publishing lies against us,” it added.