Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, will be deploying no fewer than 20,000 personnel to Anambra state ahead of Nov 6 guber election.

Those to be deployed include personnel of the NSCDC Arms Squad Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Unit.

Advertisement

The special forces to be drafted to key points in the state will be saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC officials and all critical assets against vandalism, damage or arsonist attacks.

Commandant General of the Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi disclosed this in Abuja, while delivering his keynote address, at a “3-day Train-The-Trainers Capacity Building and Electoral Workshop,” ahead of the Anambra guber poll.

He said the NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies have developed strategies to checkmate any act of electoral violence and other nefarious activities capable of undermining the electoral process.

To ensure effective monitoring before, during and after the election, Audi, added that the NSCDC will be deploying 20,000 officers and men for the conduct of the election.

According to him, the personnel to be deployed for the assignment will be drafted from all the South-south and South-east State Commands to join their counterparts in Anambra state.

“In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo, and Benue have been placed on standby in case there is need for reinforcement,” Audi said.