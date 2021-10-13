Advertisement

The Chairman of the Venue Sub-Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Bala Mohammed, has said members of the committee must be prepared to make sacrifices for the party to succeed.

Mohammed who is also the governor of Bauchi State, said this while addressing members of his committee at a strategy meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He enjoined the members to remember that because the party is currently in opposition, they would be required to make personal material sacrifices in order to succeed in their given.

Mohammed said, “I call on all of you to know that we are not in government, we are in the opposition. We are not going to get it as easy as we used to have when we were in government.

“This is the time when our own resourcefulness will be put to test to make sure we leverage on little resources to do much because whatever that is coming from the main committee will not suffice and we have to make sacrifice.

“We have to make sure we instill a sense of confidence in the Nigerian people who are anxiously waiting for us

“We have over 300 members on subcommittee for venue and almost 250 came.

“They used their resources to come and I know the tradition we had before when we were in government.

“Nobody gave anything, they used their resources because they love the party, they love Nigeria and they came on their own.

“That is why I appreciated their level of sacrifice and also solicited support of the subcommittee that we are going to have.”