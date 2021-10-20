Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Party, APC, Senator Andy Uba, has described the defection of deputy governor of Anambra state, His excellency Dr. Nkem Okeke from All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA to APC as a welcome development, adding that governor Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu will soon join APC, the band wagon.

His words, “the current massive defection from APGA, PDP and others to APC is as a result of bad leadership by the APGA – led government which warranted the defection of the deputy Governor Nkem Okeke to the mass movement party, APC, and governor Obiano’s wife will soon join APC”.

“I urged you Anambrarians to vote APC into power come November 6 this year for a better Anambra State as our youths will engage in meaningful projects and employment opportunities provided”.

“We will fix the roads, provide employment to the youths to keep them busy and there will be improvement on the health sector if you vote APC into power”.

“I don’t do promise and fail, whatever thing I say must be done, mark my word, I am not those who will promise and will not fulfill their promises”, he pleaded

Earlier in her speech, Hon. Linda Ikpeazu, representing Onitsha North.South federal constituency in the national assembly, urged the people to vote for Senator Uba who has the connection to bring dividend of democracy to the people.

“I am in APC because of Andy Uba, some people are saying that APC is northern party, it is not true it is like PDP, APGA and every other party, it is not a northern party”.

Contributing, former member of Anambra House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Aniebonam said that, “every house is collapsing into APC both Senate, House of Assembly and others including Obiano’s Deputy.

He said that, “APGA cannot remove the Deputy Governor for joining APC because APGA is no more in majority in the Anambra state House of Assembly because of the massive defection of its members to APC”.

On Obiano’s performance, he gave him 50 percent mark adding that APC will take over the state come the gubernatorial election billed for 6 November.