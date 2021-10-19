Advertisement

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC- the apex youth organization in Igboland has charged the Nigeria government to discard the fresh terrorist charge against the detained bleader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and settle the case outside the of court.

The Council gave the charge through its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, today at Umuahia, Tuesday, October 19, during a “Peace and Conflict Resolution” meeting of the Council.

The council noted that Nigeria government is moving close to gun-powder with fire, noting that Kanu’s and Sunday Igboho’s case could lead Nigeria to the path of peace if handled diplomatically and tactically or lead Nigeria into destruction “if the FG insists on hitting the polity of quest for secession in Nigeria through legal means.”

Speaking to news men, Comrade Igboayaka attributed the sudden

escalation of deep problem between Nigeria government and Pro-Biafra groups to the poor treatment meted out to the latter by the former, beginning from the time of Ralph Uwazurike up until date.

According to Igboayaka, “The demand for self-determination among Igbos is an evidence of how Igbos are being treated in Nigeria since the end of the Nigeria- Biafra civil war. The colossal failure of southeast leaders from Governors, senators, House of Representatives, Ministers, House of Assembly members and all sorts of political leaders in southeast contributed to the economic decay which raised the demand of young generation to seek the actualization of State of Biafra started by Dim Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu in 1967.”

Comrade Igboayaka urged federal government to follow the path of dialogue and negotiation to discuss with the leadership of all pro-Biafra groups, majority of whom he noted, were found in Igboland, stressing “that all the prisoners of conscience of Biafra activist starting from Nnamdi Kanu and Benjamin Onwuka should be released”, he instructed.

Speaker further, he said; “Since the year 2000, there are many members of MASSOB members in Nigeria prison, in Anambra and Awka prison about 15 members of Massob are still in prison since 13 years.”

Moreso, Comrade Igboayaka regretted that 15 members of MASSOB had been laying waste in Anambra and Awka prison since 13 years, among whom he bemoaned was a pregnant woman, Mrs. Onyedika Orji who gave birth in the prison.

Others, he recounted were; “one miss Okwudili Bassey who was 18 years when her unjust arrest took place. Other victims are Uche Idikaigbo, Micheal Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Chima Asor, and Chinweike Irondi. Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubuisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chinwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.”

He advised Nigeria government to toll the pathway of dialogue and negotiation in their dealings with the pro-Biafrans otherwise watch the country meet its Waterloo.

He said: “Nigeria government should follow path of dialogue and negotiation in dealing with pro-Biafrans or risk the sinking of Nigeria within 9 months”, he insisted, stressing that there are more than 10 thousand Igbo young men more controversial on the issue of Biafra restoration than Nnamdi Kanu.