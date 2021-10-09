Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu was earlier Friday handed over to the Department of State Service, DSS, by the army.

The actor who was picked up in Onitsha, Anambra state for putting on clothes alleged to be Biafra uniform was detained by the army on Thursday.

He was however handed over to the DSS by the Army at 82 Division Enugu where he was requested to fulfill some bail conditions.

He was also requested to get a lawyer and suretee as part of conditions for his release

A reliable source from the Actors Guild Enugu confirmed this report to our reporter.

As at the time of filing this report it wasn’t certain if the actor who was sharing bread at Upper Iweka Onitsha before his arrest, is still in DSS custody.