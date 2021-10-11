Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has empowered 1000 people in Itas Gadau and Jama'are Local Government Areas of the State .

The empowerment Programme is a continuation of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) aimed at reducing poverty and creating employment among youths and women across the State,

The beneficiaries receuved the empowerment facilities which included cars ,Motorcycles, Grinding Machines, sewing machines, Vulcanising kits, livestock, poultry,fishing as well as cash among others to enable them to start off the businesses. Flagging off the Programme in Itas and Jama'are local government areas of the state, on Sunday, Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, said that the economic programme had earlier been launched in Zaki, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Darazo .Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas .

He said that the programme is a deliberate effort by the government to holistically address the problem of unemployment and poverty in the state, especially among youths and women. Govrrnor said that as a responsive and responsible government, it is not unmindful of the economic hardship experienced by the majority of the people of the state, adding that it has taken it upon itself to address the hardship with all seriousness. He said that “Under this programme, a total of 1,000 tricycles also known as Keke Napep have been distributed to Okada riders popularly called Achaba, as soft loans. It is a revolving loan with an open repayment so that other sets of Achaba riders will benefit from it.” The governor added that, “I am very happy to say that the programme is very successful and we have no default in terms of payment and very soon, we will give another set of 1,000 tricycles by the grace of God. 154 buses have been procured and distributed to members of the public as a self revolving loan. I am happy to note that commuters are using these buses across the state and country.” He said “The package of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme been launched today is not different from the other Six LGAs where the programme was earlier launched.” “The items distributed to the beneficiaries will include N50,000 cash for 500 persons per LGA, three motorcycles for each of the wards of the LGAs and N100,000 cash to be given to women and youth leaders in each local government area, while buses will be given to each LGAs,”

He commended law makers, politicians and other appointees that are empowering people with their scarce resources.

Governor said his government introduced empowerment programmes after construction of roads ,schools, Hospitals and other infrastructures across the nooks and crannies of the state He said the contract for the building was given to indigenous contractors to empower them across the state. The State Commissioner Ministry of cooperatives and Small and medium enterprises, Hajiya Saadatu Bello Kirfi said today 4000 people benefitted from the programme in eight local government areas.

Saadatu said Implementation of the programme has reached advance stage towards creating empowerment to small and medium enterprises in the State through partnership with NEXIM Bank, Bank of Industry and World Bank projects.

She said the idea is to lessen the burden on government and to encourage citizens to engage in meaningful ventures.

Commissioner urged the beneficiaries to use the items they benefitted with high level of determination, dedication and desire for success.

The beneficiaries that received the empowerment pledge to make the best use of the resources to become self reliant.