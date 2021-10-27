Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has said that anyone planning to rig the Anambra governorship election on Nov. 6, will sleep throughout the duration of the exercise.

Okonkwo, at a town-hall meeting with the staff and students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka on the state of the nation, told the UNIZIK community not to panic about the poll as God would not allow anybody to short-change the electorate.

The governorship hopeful, who said that he was concerned about what might happen on election day, urged them to play their part as he was confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would do the right thing.

“It is a big concern for us. I cannot guarantee you that this election will be 100 percent free and fair but I think that what I will request of each and every one of you is to do your own part,” Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Air said.

“And what is that your own part? Go out there and sensitize our people on the importance of going to elect somebody who can make the necessary impact. It is not about the money. Not somebody who will buy your vote for N2,000 or N5,000 and when that vote is sold, you have sold your future.

“So, if you do that, you go out and vote. On the election day, please vote for the ZLP which is the last party on the ballot paper. All you just need to do is to vote for me and leave the rest for me to handle.

“I can assure you that if you vote for me and then of course pray over it, God will not spare anybody who tries to rig the election. Such a person will keep sleeping until the end of the election.

“This is because our power comes from God. We have prayed God to look into our hearts; He knows our intentions. If He looks into our hearts and finds us worthy to be used for the work in Anambra, here we are. If He finds me worthy to be governor, nobody can stop it.”