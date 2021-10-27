Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng Eworo Echeng, has reiterated that the Command under his watch, will not be distracted from delivering on the core mandates, especially as its concerns enhancing public security, peace and safety, as well as ensuring respect for the fundamental rights of citizenry in the state.

He said he and his men were committed to combat all forms of crime and criminalities in the state.

Echeng disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command’s spokeperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, while reacting to the publication by an online media outfit, purportedly suggesting that an Area Commander led a team of policemen to attack and brutalize an agent of Tricycle Riders Association along Owerri Road in Onitsha, recently.

He describes the report as untrue, malicious, fictitious and the handiwork of mischief-makers.

He said, “To set the records straight, a careful review of the video clip clearly shows that there was nothing of the police or a policeman in the scene.

“It is also noteworthy that this manner of unfounded fabrication is obviously a product of criminal elements and mischief-makers, who the Command has since dislodged and stopped from perpetrating all manner of crimes and criminality in the said location, including robbing travelers of their belongings and using the location as venue for illegal revenue collection.”

Echeng, while describing the mendacious publication as unfortunate, warned its originators and peddlers to desist forthwith, as they will not be spared if apprehended.

He also noted that officers and men of the Command remain in high spirit and committed to combating all forms of crime and criminality in the state.