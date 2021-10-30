Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says the Biafra National Guard (BNG) is unknown to it and should not be linked to their naferious activities which does not correspond with IPOB’S fundamental objectives.

In a statement by IPOB’S Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group has observed the unpatriotic and nefarious activities of the BNG and unequivocally dissociate itself from those unpatriotic actions.

According to him, the BNG has no link whatsoever with IPOB and doesn’t work for IPOB.

Powerful noted that IPOB has nothing to do with any group associated with criminality.

The outlawed group said it’s mandate is peaceful agitation and anything other than that should not be linked to it.

The statement further said that IPOB will deal with anybody or group caught in such barbaric act which runs fool of it’s ideology.

IPOB also warned those it described as unscrupulous elements who use its name to collect money from some politicians in Anambra state to desist from such a dubious character immediately.