By Favour Goodness

The Deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke has resumeed work in his office at government house, Awka and had meeting with his political appointees.

He thanked them for their understanding and staying strong till he is back.

He restated that they are free to join any party they so believed — APGA, PDP, YPP APC. etc

The Deputy governor assured them of his unrelenting support anytime they are in need.

The meeting ended with everyone of them understanding the reasons for his decision to join APC.