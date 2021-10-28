Advertisement



First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has charged pharmacists to build useful partnerships for national development. She made the call while receiving officials of the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) on Thursday 28th October 2021.



The First Lady observed that the current challenges facing the girl-child especially in health and education as well as that of drug and gender-based abuse require a lot of introspection and constructive partnership. She said, while aspiring to make their tomorrow better, we have to keep them safe and secure today.



“I am happy that NAPPSA has aligned its thoughts with the aspirations of my Future Assured with regards to the issues around the girl-child. I am sure we will do a lot together” she said.



She gave an example of the Future Assured College in Maiduguri which was established to educate young girls affected by insurgency and poverty and support them to attain a brighter future. This, she said, is a project that should be multiplied.



Earlier, the President of NAPPSA, Dr. Teresa Isichei spoke of the aim of the Association, which is to play a role in the promotion of healthy living and disease prevention in Nigeria. She said the work of Future Assured has not gone unrecognized and they promised to continue to support Future Assured in raising healthy, educated, and responsible young women.



Among the targets of NAPPSA, Dr. Pounds spoke of aligning with other associations to build capacity as well as transfer knowledge and skill, especially from the diaspora Nigerians. She also spoke of their commitment to making a difference through their professional calling.