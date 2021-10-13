Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Chairman/CEO of the Innoson Group, Dr Innocent t Chukwuma has expressed delight at the 2023 presidential aspiration plans of the incumbent Minister of Transportation, Chief Chibike Amaechi.

This was made public during a courtesy call on Dr Chukwuma at his Nnewi Corporate Headquarters by members of the Amaechi Support Group(ASG) led by the National Coordinator, Evangelist ThankGod Didia who paid him a courtesy visit while on an excursion visit to the Nnewi-based Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing plant.

Evangelist Didia who flew in from Abuja alongside some national officers of the ASG met the industrial giant alongside the group’s Anambra State chapter led by the state Coordinator, Hon (Mrs) Chinyere Ibezim.

Receiving the group, Chief Chukwuma after briefing by Evangelist Didia commended them for coming, and noted that the Minister who he described as eminently qualified, need to be fully supported and encouraged. He said he was ready to play his part well to ensure that the vision was actualized, and that his doors were always open to all.

According to him, “Anambra state is home to Chief Amaechi; we will give him our maximum support and backing. He is our brother and a worthy son in-law.”

Addressing the Anambra chapter on a friendly note charged them to “upgrade and fortify your transportation and vehicles in line with the name, image and status of our Honourable Minister and what he represents…”

Didia had earlier told him that the visit was part of the nationwide consultations with leaders and captains of industries who are key players in different sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said, “we are here to identify and consult with you as one of the national leaders who are making giant strides and global impact. You have not disappointed our people at all. We are very impressed with what we have seen. Please keep it up.

“We also use this opportunity to relate with you on our effort to see His Excellency, Chief Chibike Amaechi become the next President of Nigeria.

“You are one of the leaders of the Igbo nation that must be consulted so as to show the way forward when the time comes..”, the national chairman noted.

Mrs Ibezim who is the Anambra State ASG chairman while commending Chief Chukwuma said that his kind words to Chief Amaechi’s 2023 project was a very big moral booster and encouragement to Nigerians.