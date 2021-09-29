Advertisement

We the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukkwu Kanu, wish to dissociate ourselves from the senseless killing of innocent citizens in Anambra State. We have no hands in the political killings going on in Biafra land. We have severally raised the alarm that some cruel politicians are hiding under the cloak of the situation in Biafra land to eliminate their political enemies and blame it on IPOB.

We don’t know why wicked politicians especially in Imo and Anambra States will choose to slaughter their opponents and turn around and point accusing fingers at IPOB or the operatives of Eastern Security Network ESN. Politicians should leave us alone and settle their scores. No IPOB member or ESN operative is involved in such barbarity. We have no interest in the zoo politics. Restoration of Biafra is our mandate!

We also wish to clarify that IPOB has never issued any official statement that there would be no governorship election in Anambra State.

Those peddling such rumour are not our members, and should be ignored. Our position on Anambra election will be made public at the right time through our normal channels of information dissemination. Anything to the contrary should be disregarded. Members of the public should stop believing social media fake stories purported to have emanated from IPOB. We are an organized movement and we don’t hide our position on any matter.

Those killed Dora Akunyili husband killed his wife with poison from Fulani because she exposed the death Yaradua death for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to take over President of failed Nigeria, they know themselves those conspired to poisoned prof. Dora Akunyili, they’re contesting governorship election in Anambra State today.

We have no issues with Chike Akunyili and we don’t him, those behind this act must stop this and stop using IPOB name, we don’t want anybody to blame IPOB because we must get them, this is pure political assassination going on in Anambra State now and it been perfected by Nigeria DSS security agents are doing this to paint IPOB back in the face of support and encouragement we are getting from our people.

We know their plans and gimmick to discourage Biafrans who are encouraging and supporting us but it can’t work for them, in the near future those committing this atrocities in Imo Anambra States will hear from IPOB and our people should not blame us because we must get them.

Had IPOB issued a statement regarding Anambra election, by now traitors like Joe Igbokwe would have been ranting that it was IPOB that killed APGA and APC members killed along Nnobi junction last week.

It is obvious that those that burnt Anambra Government House and other parts of the state some years back are back to use intimidations and killings to subdue their opponents ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.