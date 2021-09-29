Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured ministries, departments and agencies of government of his readiness to support them discharge their duties effectively.

The governor gave the assurance Monday while flagging-off the distribution of 19 Toyota Hiace Buses to Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Imo State to enhance the performance and activities of their personnel.

Governor Uzodimma said the vehicles are meant to appreciate those establishments that are really working hard and to encourage them to do more in terms of performance and productivity.

The Governor said the vehicles are fitted with tracking-system devices of world class standard and speed-limits that will help check the excesses of reckless drivers.

He promised to continue to encourage other sectors of the government that are doing well, saying his government “has come to serve the people through encouragement and motivation.”

Appreciating the Governor’s gesture on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Vice Chancellor of K. O. Mbadiwe University, Prof Ikechukwu Dozie thanked Governor Uzodimma for his benevolence and encouragement which he said will motivate them to do more.

He promised that the recipients will put the vehicles to proper use as well as take proper care of them to ensure that they serve the purpose for which they were given.

Prof. Dozie also prayed God to continue to sustain the Governor and all those working with him so that they will continue in their efforts towards delivering the dividend of democracy to Imo people.

Some of the MDAs that got the vehicles include: University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo, Civil Service Commission, Imo State Independent Electoral Service Commission, the Judiciary, and Customary Court of Appeal.

Others are Local Government Service Commission, Secondary Education Management Board, the Office of the Secretary to Government of Imo, Ministry of Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups among others.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Irene Chima, and other members of the Executive Council witnessed the presentation which held at the Government House premises.