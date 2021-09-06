Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



In spite of threats by Governors of South-East states in recent time against public servants who absent themselves from work on Mondays in compliance with the directive of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPoB) given in the wake of the arrest and detention of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, markets, filling stations, motor parks, shops and offices in Awka, Anambra state calital, Abakaliki, Owerri and other South-East States have remained closed on Monday.

The government offices and others in the Anambra state capital, Onitsha and environs as well as the Onitsha Main Market and other markets, motor parks, filling stations in the environs were shut.



Mrs Nkoli Ubaka, a private company worker in Awka said that the Sit-At-Home order was affecting her and others as the proprietor of where she works has cut down their salary by 20 per cent over the situation.



“He has threatened to reduce the workforce in the coming weeks because the situation is affecting his company losing much money on four times a month of no work,” she said.



An Onitsha-based trader under condition of anonymity said he was worried as his five children would soon go back to school in September and no money to pay school fees.



“Something must be done urgently to stop the Sit-At-Home on Mondays, the first working in the week,” he said.

In Onitsha and environs, major motor parks and filling stations were deserted and also adjoined streets, the youths were busy playing football.



In Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital on Monday morning about 99 per cent of the shops and offices are under lock and key. Ogoja and Afikpo Roads are the most prime areas in Abakaliki.”



A combined security officers are seen on convoys patrolling these areas. All business premises are shut down, including banks and there are no recorded cases of harassment or molestation from any IPoB members.”

However there were skeletal movement of three cycles and commercial motor-cylists picking a few people that are moving from one place to another.

In Owerri, Imo state capital, the situation is not quite different as that many residents remained indoors with shops and offices locked in what has now become a routine not necessarily out of fear of being attacked by IPoB members or security agents but in solidarity with the Biafran agitation for which Nnamdi Kanu is being detained and prosecuted.

As at the time of going to the press our correspondent reported that there were no IPoB members on the street in Owerri but residents who dare to open their offices and shops may stand the risk of unforseen consequences. In one of the markets visited by AtlanticNewsonlinecorrespondent in Owerri, fewer than 30 marketers were in sight as shops were close and most roads empty with little or no vehicular movements.

More details about the situation in other South-East States were being expected as at press time and we hope to update readers.