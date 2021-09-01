Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Enugu State Police Command said it has launched investigation into the murder of a rice farmer in Nenwe, Aninri Local Government Area of the state and subsequent retaliatory killing of the alleged assailant.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It was gathered that a young man of about 25 years old, identified as Ifeanyi Ubah, a native of Nomeh in Nkanu East Council Area of the state had gone to Emudo Village in Nenwe, a neighbouring community and killed his victim who was returning from his rice farm with his wife.

Sources said that the suspect who was later killed had cut off the head and hid same in a bag, took it home before luck ran out of him and was caught by his people who later handed him over to Nenwe people.

One of the sources, who gave his name as Dj-stuky Guy, said that the said Ifeanyi came to Nenwe and ambushed the victim along the farm track road.

“The victim had gone to his rice farm with his wife to apply fertilizer and other pesticides and while he was returning home with his wife in motorcycle, the suspect struck and pushed them down. The wife was lucky and ran away while the husband was matcheted, and subsequently was killed and head cut off.

“After killing and cutting off his head, he hid it in a fertilizer bag and took it home with the victim’s motorcycle. Unfortunately, for him he was caught in his community when the head fell off from the motorcycle he was riding and he was apprehended by members of his community.

“On questioning, the suspect was said to have told his community that he killed the man because he had unsettled misunderstanding and he decided to kill him.”

Guy, however, disclosed that while he was being questioned by his community members, people of Nenwe who were informed of the incident by the wife of the victim that escaped, stormed Nomeh and demanded for the suspect.

Another community leader from Nomeh, told our correspondent in an interview that his community had to hand over the suspect to the Nenwe community to avoid inter-communal war as result of the incident.

“My community told Nenwe people that we had no hand in the incident and that was why we handed the suspect over to them. That is what I know of the incident.”

However, a community source, told our correspondent that the suspect after he was handed over to Nenwe community, they killed him and burnt his corpse.

He said that the angry community youths chased police operatives who intervened away, before allegedly killing the suspect.

When the State Police Public Relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, was contacted on telephone, he confirmed the incident.

He simply said in a text message, “A case of murder/jungle justice reported at Nenwe Police Division is being investigated, please.”