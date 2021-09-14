Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has clarified that the sit-at-home order issued by its leadership for Tuesday, 14th of September 2021 was a “peaceful protest for the remembrance of the victims of the genocidal invasion of our Leader’s compound at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia on the 14th of September 2017.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“No fewer than 28 innocent Biafrans were killed that day by the Nigeria Army during the raid.

“We advise all Biafrans both men and women to stay indoors as a mark of honour to these fallen heroes and heroines.

“We must not fail to remember the supreme sacrifices of these great freedom seekers.”

The message which was issued by the Media Publicity Secretary of the IPOB, Emma Powerful and made available to journalists noted that “Nothing done to honour them should be considered too much for they have watered the tree of Biafra freedom with their blood.

“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has also made a lot of sacrifice for the restoration of Biafra. So, all of us must be prepared to play our roles to accomplish this great task. Biafra independence is a mandate that we must live to accomplish.

“We won’t be deterred by the killings of Biafra agitators by Nigeria compromised security agencies who cannot confront Fulani bandits and herdsmen rampaging the country. They derive pleasure in killing and torturing innocent people agitating for their freedom while fleeing from real terrorists.”

It could be noted that compliance with the order was total in Anambra state as key cities like Onitsha, Nnewi, Nnobi, Awka, Ogidi were asleep for the whole day. The usual noise and boisterous atmosphere were absent for the second day in a row, for issues related to the activities and directive of the IPOB.

This was irrespective of the threat by Gov Willie Obiano, of consequences on those who chose to obey the IPOB order. The governor had threatened the banks who often close their doors over such orders. He also ordered market leaders to ensure all markets remained open, same for all other activities in the states.