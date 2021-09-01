Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Dr Clement Okoro, a top ranking officer of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) has reportedly died of COVID-19 in the United States of America.

His death was conveyed in a statement made by Chika Edoziem, the Head Of Directorate of State (DOS) of the separatist movement.

Okoro before his sudden death was the North American Continental Representative of the group

The statement read in part, “The Directorate of state of the Indigenous People of Biafra wish to announce the passing on of Dr Clement Okoro a high ranking principal officer of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Dr okoro was the IPOB North American Continental Representative.

“Dr. Clement Okoro died as a result of covid-19 complications. We extend our heartfelt condolence to his immediate family as our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask Elohim to comfort and strengthen them at this difficult moment.