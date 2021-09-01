Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The embattled National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has dismissed claims that he has resigned his position.

Secondus stated this against the backdrop of a report circulating on social media and some online papers that he had resigned his position.

But when contacted about the report, Secondus’ media aide, Ike Abonyi, said it is “fake news.”

Secondus had suffered restraining orders from the Degema High Court in Rivers State and a Calabar High Court in Cross Rivers.

Although a Kebbi State High Court, another court of coordinate jurisdiction last Thursday, reinstated him into office, Secondus prevailed upon not to preside over the caucus meeting last Friday.

The Calabar court order however prevented him from presiding over the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which was held on Saturday.

The party’s acting national chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who is deputy national chairman (South) chaired both crucial meetings, which took Abuja as venue for its national convention scheduled for 30- 31st October, 2021.

The party had also set up a committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, to find a truce between Secondus and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who has been leading the campaign for the national chairman’s sack.