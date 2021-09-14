Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned what it termed “the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows who disrupted a WAEC (West African Examination Council) exam in a school in Imo State on Monday.”

Advertisement

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful made the remarks in a statement made on Tuesday.

This medium reported on Monday that some people believed to be IPOB members, on Monday, stopped activities at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume-Njaba in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, the English Language West African Examination Council (WAEC) Examination was about to take place.

The attackers chased away students from the examination hall and set their motorcycles and other materials on fire.

Reacting. Comrade Powerful said: “IPOB strongly condemn the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows who disrupted a WAEC exam in a school in Imo State on Monday.

“What a stupid madness! Whoever was behind such barbarity must be made to pay for their actions.

“IPOB leadership is hereby promising to replace those motorbikes burnt in the school to their owners and rebuild school blocks burnt by hoodlums in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers.

“This is not to portray or indicate that IPOB committed the heinous crimes against our people and promise to set up tax force to checkmate those parading themselves as IPOB volunteers and those committing this crime against humanity and our people.

“We plead to Biafrans to bear with us for this dastardly act against humanity they are using to disrepute and demonize IPOB in the world.

IPOB called on the school management and those their properties were destroyed to contact any IPOB office near to them for possible payments of their properties.

Meanwhile, IPOB has declared that there will be no more sit-at-home order after September 14, 2021.

The pro-Biafra group warned that anybody caught using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home will be treated as a traitor.

Emma Powerful said: “We… wish to reiterate once again, that we have no other sit-at-home order after 14th September.

“Any other purported sit-at-home including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays does not exist in the diary of IPOB.

“In fact, after September 14, there is no other sit-at-home this week. Any contrary news or speculations to this effect should be ignored.”