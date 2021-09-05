Advertisement

The coming of Bala Mohamed as the 6th civilian governor of Bauchi State is a blessing to the people of the state who had poor economy to strengthen businesses and social well-being. From north to west and from east to southern boundaries of the state tghere were no good road networks linking the metropolis and the local areas.

The shambolic situation has worsened, many lives were lost. Armed robbers on the spate of robbing gullible citizens from their hard earned money. Accidents reported on a daily basis, blockage of few existing roads within the metropolis due to activities of daily durbar and horse racing competitions at the detriment of the majority.

There is also reckless usage of few inherited good roads within the capital city not to talk of remaining local government areas whose votes count in the last twenty years of unprecedented democracy.

Today, political observers believe, Governor Bala Mohamed has begun to justify the confidence of the people from meritocratic belief to reality of the matter at stake. The agrarian participants smile with pride on the development. Hope has returned to the farmers and the entire populace. The economic activities peaked up to 9 percent ratio in fraction of ten.

Being a record breaker in Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed’s promise to enhance viable business potentials in the state, strengthen the desire to make it real, through total construction and renovation of roads in the state, is being realised. Despite the dwindling economic fortunes he is seen to have put adequate effort in place to make the state more buoyant and investment-friendly.

A cross section of the residents believe that from the onset, Governor Bala Mohammed understands that the few existing roads in the state where constructed during the late civilian governor of the state, Tatari Ali, in the 70s and that of Ahmadu Muazu, and therefore were no longer convenient for motorists, as they have all developed potholes, and were constructed with no drainages.

This was the situation of the roads in the metropolis not to talk of the rural roads where farmers find it difficult to bring out their harvests to rural and urban markets, a consequence that affects consumers in return.

Haven taken time to carefully study the problem, the PDP-led government made it a priority to improve the state economy through road constructions and networking with a view to alleviating the sufferings of the masses.

Among the few road projects embarked upon are; Gombe/Maiduguri Bye Pass, Muda Lawal And Yakubun Bauchi/Behind Nitel Quarters at the cost of N2,581,199,175.19; Sabon Kaura – Jos Road at the cost of N2,230,774,265.99; General Hospital Road And Tafawa Balewa Road Azare at the cost of N1,698,512,142.06; Sade – Akuyam Road at the cost of N3,067,463,650.14; Yelwan Duguri – Burga Road at the cost of N8,884,346,856.00; Emergency Repairs Of Washout areas along Alkaleri – Gwaram – Gokaru Road at the cost of N 40,000,000.00, Murtala Mohammed – Railway Asphalt Works at cost of N618,652,706.25, Gwagwangwan – Bakaro & Others at the cost of N828,845,858.33, Bununu Township Roads Contract Sum: N447,664,123.19.

it is important to note that all these are 100% completed, while Disina Township Roads And Flood Control at cost of N510,004,327.25, and Jalam Road Washout at the cost of N510,004,327.25, are yet to commenced.

Other vital road projects include Murrtala Mohammed (CBN – railway) Qumecs at the cost of N3,262,588,104.90; Dualisation of Awala to Miri at the cost of N8,269,244,386.49; Misau – Bulkachuwa – Udubo Road at the cost of N4,840,317,710.00; Udubo to Gamawa at the cost of N2,648,294,986.54, Rehabilitation of Sule Katagum road Azare and Dualisation of Jama’are road at the cost of N2,936,870,995.01 and Kamfanin Kutare to Jayi Gadda at the cost of N4,547,756,830.70. others are Dass to Bununu road at the cost of N2,461,462,234.27; Darazo to Gabchiyari road at the cost of N1,246,878,150.34, Hanafari to Jurara road at the cost of N1,515,983,856.81; Maraban Ganye –Gwalfada- B/ Kogi road at the cost of N1,484,827,891.29; Siri-Miya-K/Warji at the cost of N770,102,752.70; Giade-Kurba-Basirka road at the cost of N2,279,815,312.33 and ATBU Link Road at the cost of N332,959,891.06 some 80-100% completion.

Determined to make Bauchi a more viable business state, Governor Bala Mohamed proposed State Roads Across The 3-Senatorial Districts. They are Itas- Gadau Road, Warji- Gwaram, Nasaru – Balma, Soro-Miya recently approved despite years in limbo, Bogoro-Lusa recently approved, Boi-Tapshin recently approved, and Kirfi- Gombe Abba, and Yashi-Yuli Rehabilitation.

Similarly, there are other proposed road construction projects including Bauchi urban renewal projects at Adamu Jumba road expansion (0.80KM); Dualisation of Sam Njoma road (1.85KM); dualisation of Kano to ATBU main campus to airforce base NAF to Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, and dualisation of Maiduguri road from Awala roundabout to state University Yuli, Dualisation of Gombe road from BAHA 7.0km.

Other proposed projects are tagged as accelerated development roads within Bauchi town including Karofin Madaki – Kan Kasuwan Railway, Stadium/Rijiyan Bauchi – Unguwan Tudun Yaya and Kasuwa – Yakubu Wanka – Babangida Square, Bata – Nufawa – Unguwan Jaki, Kobi – Gwabba – Gwallaga, Adamu Bazamfare – Makera and Doya – Inkil, and Railway – Sade – House – Unguwar Hardo – Karofin Madaki.

With these monumental projects completed and ongoing roads projects beautified with modern lighting system, Bauchi state is now more than ever before becoming more attractive in the night like the face of a new bride. This, according to political observers, will encourage and attract the influx of both local and foreign investors to the economically viable state.

Forty-three roads in one year, certainly Bauchi state will be unmatched in the North in terms of the zeal and commitment to urban renewal.