President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commissioners sworn-in before the start of an ongoing virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the conference room of the First Lady’s office, State House Abuja, are Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone; Professor Sani Adam, North-Central and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing North-West.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, are among those physically attending the FEC meeting, which started at 9am.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola .

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.