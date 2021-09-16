Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra elders led by a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe,have warned against campaign of calumny in the electioneering, prelude to the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

In a communique issued after their meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, Wednesday night ,the elders called for peace and decorum.

READ THE COMMUNIQUE

COMMUNIQUE OF THE ANAMBRA STATE ELDERS COUNCIL HELD ON 15 SEPTEMBER, 2021

1 Our meeting was held at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, and discussed a number of issues of great importance to our people, including the November 6, 2021, governorship election.

2 Our concern that while the political parties’ campaigns have been peaceful and free of violence, there is an unacceptable level of personal abuse on the social media which is not healthy for our people; it may lead to violence. We note that the last two major elections in our state were free of violence, and urge our people to continue with peaceful campaigns and elections.

All political parties, their candidates, supporters and all ndi Anambra as well as the electoral authorities are enjoined to work assiduously towards a free and fair election. The results must be transparent and reflect the the will of the people. We urge all candidates and their supporters to refrain from personal abuse and focus their campaigns on issues relevant to the peace and development of Anambra State. While commending the level of security existing in Anambra State especially in comparison with the other States in the country, we express concern that some non-state actors have been giving orders stopping people from working, including going to school and writing critical examinations. These orders have been detrimental to the people of not only Anambra State but also the Southeast political zone. We advise Governor Obiano to work in concert with the other Southeast Governors, Traditional Rulers of Communities, Presidents General of Town Unions and other community leaders to end the stay-at- home orders by non-state actots.

6 We took a tour of Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport at Umueri and the International Conference Centre, Awka. We are impressed with what we saw., and congratulate Governor Obiano on the two magnificent projects.

8 We shall continue to review the impressive development projects in the State being inspired and executed by Governor Obiano with a view to expressing our judgement thereon at our next meeting in the final year of his Administration.

9 Finally, as the November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election in the state approaches, we urge the people to vote for the best candidate. We call on ndi Anambra to come out en masse and exercise their franchise and vote for the best candidate. Anambra deserves the best.

Signed

Chief Emeka Anyaoku

Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe

Chairman, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers