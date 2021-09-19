Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for Actualization of SovereignState of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement,BIM has insisted that its interest is to actualize a sovereign state of Biafra and not 2023 Igbo president.

The BIM-MASSOB Anambra East leader, Elder Nwaorah Dennis, said in Onitsha on Sunday that, “it is Biafran sovereignity that we want to actualize through non violence approach and not 2023 Igbo president”



“We have gone beyond membership of the Unrepresented Nations andPeoples Organisation (UNPO), we are now members of United Nations, and the UN leadership is satisfied with our non violent approach in the struggle to actualize a sovereign Biafran state.”



Dennis pleaded to UN to grant sovereignity to Biafrans this year having been grossly marginalised and made to suffer untold hardship in a country where it is part and parcel of.



He recalled that the non violent approach which he said was worthy of emulation instead of use of violence in actualizing a sovereign state, was the brain child of the leader and founder of the movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike.



Contributing, his Director of Information, Comrade Charles Igbokwe, added that, “Igbo man is not appointed membership of any of the key positions in Nigeria and even the ones we are apponted to head, we are almost rendered ineffective”



“Today National Identification Number (NIN) collection still poses a problem in Biafran land. If we now agree to have the 2023 presidential slot the North will object. So when we get the sovereignity we form our own government”



“The Igbo presidential aspirants are just wasting their time and may be they want money to step aside” he said.